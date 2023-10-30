Trending
NATIONAL NEWS – Bertie Bowman, longest-serving Black congressional staffer, dies at 92

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Herbert ‘Bernie’ Bowman was Congress’ longest-serving Black staffer, working on Capitol Hill for over 60 years. Bowman died on Oct. 25 from complications related to his recent heart surgeries. 

Bowman worked multiple roles over his six decades on Capitol Hill including a clerk for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, a cook, a janitor, and many more. “To remember the life of Bertie Bowman is to remember his integrity and his steadfast dedication to public service,” said Sen. Ben Cardin, D- MD, in a statement.



