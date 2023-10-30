WORLD NEWS – Hundreds of Russians storm Dagestan airport after plane lands carrying Israelis

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Hundreds of men stormed one of the tarmacs at Makhachkala Uytash airport on Sunday night after a plane from Tel Aviv, Israel landed there. Russian President Vladimir Putin called a meeting with his top officials on Monday, one day after the group rushed the airport.

Dagestan is a predominantly Muslim republic with the majority being Sunni Muslims. The airport remained closed until Tuesday morning. “Yesterday’s events at Makhachkala airport are, to a large extent, the result of external interference,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.





