Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

District police say that Vernard Toney Jr. was shot and killed after an attempted carjacking. Toney Jr. was shot after he and another suspect approached an off-duty federal officer while he was in his car demanding that he exit the vehicle. The other suspect fled the scene after the shooting.

Toney Jr. was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died of his injuries. The officer has been fully cooperative with authorities and is currently not facing any charges.