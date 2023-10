Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Joseph Czuba, 71, stabbed six-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume 26 times killing him and wounding the boy’s mother Hanaan Shahin on Oct. 14. Czuba was the victim’s landlord and he attacked them due to their Muslim faith, according to authorities.

Czuba was indicted on murder and hate crime charges. He is expected to appear in court on Monday in Illinois.