WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – $1.3 million worth of ketamine seized at Dulles International Airport

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced that on Oct. 10, about 46 pounds of ketamine was found at Washington Dulles International Airport. The ketamine was hidden inside five bags carrying Garri and Water Fufu from Cameroon.

“We want to assure the public that Customs and Border Protection remains committed to keeping our country and our communities safe from the scourge of dangerous drugs,” said Christine Waugh, acting area border port director for Washington, D.C.’s Customs and Border Protection. The investigation is still ongoing and no arrests have been made.