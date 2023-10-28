ENTERTAINMENT – Matthew Perry, beloved star of sitcom “Friends” dies at age 54

The LA Times reports that Matthew Perry, who earned international fame in the sitcom “Friends”, has died at age 54. According to the newspaper, Perry was found dead around 4p.m. in a hot tub in his Los Angeles home on Saturday.

He was best known for his character Chandler Bing from his role on the show “Friends”, which debuted on NBC in 1994. He and his cast mates: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Leblanc and David Schwimmer rocketed to fame overnight. Los Angeles law enforcement has not released a cause of death.