VIRGINIA NEWS – Virginia State University officer wounded in shooting near campus

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Bruce Foster, a Virginia State University police officer was critically wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning. Foster is currently in stable condition according to the university. The campus remained on lockdown on Sunday as the suspect is still at large.

“CCPD stands in unwavering solidarity with our partners at Virginia State University. We will not rest until the individual who shot their officer is brought to justice,” said Chesterfield County Police Chief Jeffery Katz in a statement.





