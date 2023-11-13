Trending
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
You are at:»»WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – District Council blocks Mayor Bowser’s $20 million funding reprogramming

WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – District Council blocks Mayor Bowser’s $20 million funding reprogramming

0
By on Featured, Features, Wash DC News

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The D.C. Council blocked Mayor Muriel Bowser’s proposal to move $20 million from the District’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program into a rapid housing program. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program provides funding for overdue rent to District residents earning less than 40% of the Area Median Income. 

“Residents need emergency rental assistance in a big way right now,” said Councilmember Robert White in a statement. “We cannot take away funding from a program helping residents avoid eviction and homelessness.”



Share.

About Author

avatar

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Social Widgets powered by AB-WebLog.com.