WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – District Council blocks Mayor Bowser’s $20 million funding reprogramming

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The D.C. Council blocked Mayor Muriel Bowser’s proposal to move $20 million from the District’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program into a rapid housing program. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program provides funding for overdue rent to District residents earning less than 40% of the Area Median Income.

“Residents need emergency rental assistance in a big way right now,” said Councilmember Robert White in a statement. “We cannot take away funding from a program helping residents avoid eviction and homelessness.”





