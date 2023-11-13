NATIONAL NEWS – Sen. Tim Scott ends presidential campaign

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott announced that he would be suspending his presidential campaign on Sunday. “When I go back to Iowa, it will not be as a presidential candidate. I am suspending my campaign,” said Scott in an interview with Fox News.

Scott struggled to secure enough votes and continued campaign funding. “Tim Scott is a good man of faith and an inspiration to so many,” said former South Carolina governor and current presidential candidate Nikki Haley. “The Republican primary was made better by his participation in it. South Carolina is blessed to continue to have him as our senator.”





