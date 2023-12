Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Virginia officials announced that the state has received $729 million in federal funding for rail improvements. The funding will go toward the construction of the Long Bridge over the Potomac River, upgrades to L’Enfant Plaza, and additional tracks in Prince William, Spotsylvania, and Stafford counties.

“It’s a chance for us to connect commerce,” said Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We will see Virginians on the move.”