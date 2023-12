Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Ashton Inabinet, 16, was arrested by Fairfax County Police on Tuesday in relation to a fatal shooting of a District man in October. Inabinet is accused of fatally shooting Diamonte Lewis, 24, outside of Nellie’s Sports Bar on U Street.

Inabinet was a student at West Potomac High School in Alexandria, Virginia. He is being charged as an adult with second-degree murder and is currently being held without bond until his hearing on Dec. 13.