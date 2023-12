Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Hunter Biden was indicted on nine tax charges in California on Thursday. The charges include three felonies and six misdemeanors. According to the indictment, Biden allegedly didn’t pay at least $1.4 million in federal taxes from 2016 to 2019.

If convicted he faces a maximum of 17 years in prison. He is also currently facing federal firearm charges in Delaware for allegedly owning a firearm while using narcotics.