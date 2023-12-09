WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – ‘Real-time’ crime center to open in the District

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that a real-time crime center will be opening in the District. Prince George’s County, Montgomery County, Metro Transit, Fairfax County, U.S. Capitol, Arlington County, and Amtrak police agencies will all work together to monitor the crime in real-time at the center.

“We will utilize any technology that we can look at in order to fight crime in the District of Columbia,” said D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith. “The RTCC (Real Time Crime Center) will serve as a hub for our local and regional law enforcement partners.”





