Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Yesenia Jusino Ramos, a former Loudoun County Adult Detention Center correctional deputy, has been accused of inappropriately touching an inmate during a search and then later giving the inmate a vape pen. She has been charged with sexual battery and delivering an article to a prisoner.

The victim is no longer incarcerated at the detention center. Ramos is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 12.