Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Thousands are expected to attend a ‘March for Israel’ event at D.C.’s National Mall on Tuesday. The rally is a “March for Israel. March to free the hostages. March against antisemitism,” according to the Jewish Federations of North America.

Mayor Muriel Bowser has asked for support from the National Guard. “We are paying attention to the numbers of buses that are coming, and I think we can expect tens of thousands of people,” said Bowser.