NATIONAL NEWS – Los Angeles freeway fire suspected to be arson

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A massive freeway fire that erupted on Oct. 11 and shut down a majority of Interstate 10 is suspected to have been caused by arson, according to California authorities. “There was malice intent. That this fire occurred within the fence line of the facility that you see behind me,” said Governor Gavin Newsom in a press conference. “That it was arson and that it was done and set intentionally.”

The freeway will be closed indefinitely and the city officials have urged drivers to prepare for longer commute times. The city is conducting structural assessments to determine the severity of the damage.






