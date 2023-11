Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A gay pride banner was ripped down from display at Bethesda United Methodist Church. “It made me emotional because we belong to a church that is so welcoming and has embraced us as a family so well. It was really sad to see,” said children’s minister Dennis Williams.

The two-story tall banner was installed in June to recognize Pride Month. According to Williams, the church has voted to purchase a new banner.