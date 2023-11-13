VIRGINIA NEWS – Rep. Abigail Spanberger to run for Virginia governor

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger announced that she will not seek reelection but instead run for Virginia governor in 2025. She is currently serving her third term representing Virginia’s 7th Congressional District. Spanberger is a former CIA case officer and federal agent for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

“While some politicians in Richmond focus on banning abortion and books. What they’re not doing is helping people,” said Spanberger in a campaign video. “I know how to bring people together and get real things done that improve lives.





