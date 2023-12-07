VIRGINIA NEWS – Home owner of Arlington house explosion reportedly died in the blast

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

James Yoo, 56, has been identified as the owner of the Arlington home that exploded on Monday evening as the police tried to exercise a search warrant. Officials have not yet identified any human remains in the home but they claim that “all factors point” that Yoo was the individual in the home.

Yoo recently shared to his LinkedIn conspiracy posts about his co-worker and neighbors. He previosuly filed lawsuits against his ex-wife and sister. One lawsuit detailed that his ex-wife forcibly drove him to the Rochester General Hospital in 2015 for thoughts of suicide that he claims he never had.