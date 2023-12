Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Taylor Swift has been named Time magazine’s 2023 “Person of the Year.” She makes history as being the first woman to appear twice on a “Person of the Year” cover.

“No one else on the planet today can move so many people so well,” the magazine said about Swift. “Achieving this feat is something we often chalk up to the alignments of planets and fates, but giving too much credit to the stars ignores her skill and her power.”