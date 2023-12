Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Norman Lear, the producer, writer, and director behind the shows “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons” died on Tuesday night at age 101. He died in his sleep at his home in Los Angeles surrounded by his family, according to Lara Bergthold, a spokesperson for his family.

“More than anyone before him, Norman used situation comedy to shine a light on prejudice, intolerance, and inequality,” said Jimmy Kimmel. “He created families that mirrored ours.”