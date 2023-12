NATIONAL NEWS – RFK Jr. says that his family flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s private plane twice

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a 2024 independent presidential candidate, shared that he and his family flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s private plane twice. In 2019 Epstein was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges and he later hanged himself in his cell while awaiting trial.

“I was never on his jet alone,” said Kennedy in an interview. “ I’ve been very open about this from the beginning. This was in ‘93 so it was 30 years ago, it was before anybody knew about Jeffrey Epstein’s . . . you know his nefarious issues.”