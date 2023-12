Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was in tears as he gave a speech during the country’s National Mothers Meeting. “Stopping the decline in birthrates and providing good child care and education are all our family affairs that we should solve together with our mothers,” said Kim during his speech.

The country’s fertility rate has decreased for the past decade. The United Nations Population Fund estimates that for North Korea the fertility rate per woman in 2023 is 1.8.