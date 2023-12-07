NATIONAL NEWS – 2nd death connected to Panera Charged Lemonade

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Panera is being sued again in a wrongful death suit after another customer allegedly died after consuming the restaurant’s ‘charged lemonade’ energy drink. On Oct. 9, Dennis Brown, 46, suffered a cardiac event after consuming the energy drink and earlier this year in September, Sarah Katz, 21, died after consuming the energy drink.

The FDA recommends a daily consumption of 400 milligrams a day for healthy adults. Panera Bread’s large charged lemonade is listed as having 390 milligrams of caffeine. The chain has since added a disclosure on its website, app, and cafes, “Contains caffeine. Use in moderation. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR children, pregnant or nursing women.”





