Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Former Loudoun County School Board member Eric Dekenipp was charged with simple assault on Friday after a bar fight in Leesburg, Virginia. According to the Leesburg Police Department, Dekenipp got into a physical altercation with two males before physically assaulting a female known to him.

Dekenipp served on the Loudoun County School Board from 2016-2018. He was taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and is being held on a $1000 secured bond.