WORLD NEWS – Javier Milei wins Argentina presidential election

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Javier Milei, 53, won Argentina’s presidential elections on Sunday night. “Today we turn the page on our history and we return to the path that we should never have lost. Today we retake the path that made this country great,” Milei announced in a celebratory speech.

Milei has described himself as an “anarcho-capitalist” and opposes climate change and abortion rights. Former president Donald Trump congratulated Milei on social media, “Congratulations to Javier Milei on a great race for President of Argentina. The whole world was watching! I am very proud of you. You will turn your Country around and truly Make Argentina Great Again!”





