Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Joseph Anthony Ritz III, the former Emmitsburg town commissioner, was arrested Friday on charges of first and second-degree assault against his 13-year-old son. According to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, visual marks were present on the teen when deputies arrived at the scene.

Ritz ended his service as one of Emmitsburg’s town commissioners earlier this year after serving since 2014. He was booked at Frederick County Adult Detention Center.