Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter died on Sunday at the age of 96. She was married to former President Jimmy Carter for 77 years. She advocated for mental health and other humanitarian causes.

“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” President Carter said in a statement. “She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”