VIRGINIA NEWS – Elementary student brought loaded gun to school, police say

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A child brought a loaded handgun to Lyles-Crouch Traditional Academy in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, on Friday, police say. The student’s teacher confiscated the gun after they were informed by the student that the firearm was in their backpack.

“ACPS does not disclose publicly information regarding student disciplinary matters, but what I can assure you is that student and staff safety is our top priority, and that no person will be admitted into Lyles-Crouch if we believe they present a safety or security threat to our staff or students,” said Lyles-Crouch Traditional Academy principal Laura Burkart. According to authorities, the firearm belongs to the child’s family member. The investigation is ongoing.





