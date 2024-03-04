MARYLAND NEWS – University of Maryland suspends all fraternities and sororities following reports of unsafe activities

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The University of Maryland has suspended all fraternities and sororities activities following multiple reports of unsafe activities. The suspension was announced on Friday and is indefinite.

“As stated during the emergency meeting of all Fraternity & Sorority Life Councils yesterday, you were notified that further allegations of misconduct may result in a cease and desist of activities for one or multiple councils. Despite that warning, additional incidents regarding fraternity and sorority organizations were reported today,” stated the letter sent to the organizations. The letter continues, “This is a formal notification to chapter leadership that the current members of the organization are to have absolutely NO CONTACT with any new member or prospective new member.”





