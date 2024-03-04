NATIONAL NEWS – Nikki Haley beats Trump in DC primary, marking her first win

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley won the Republican presidential primary in Washington, D.C., marking her first primary win. Haley won 19 delegates giving her 43 delegates overall which trails former President Donald Trump’s 244 delegates.

“Republicans closest to Washington’s dysfunction know that Donald Trump has brought nothing but chaos and division for the past 8 years,” said Haley in a post to social media. “It’s time to start winning again and move our nation forward!”





