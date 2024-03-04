NATIONAL NEWS – Vice President Kamala Harris calls for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Vice President Kamala Harris called for an “immediate” temporary ceasefire in Gaza while speaking in Selma, Alabama on Sunday. Harris was speaking at the 59th anniversary of Bloody Sunday and led the annual memorial crossing of Edmund Pettus Bridge

“Given the immense scale of suffering in Gaza, there must be an immediate ceasefire — for at least the next six weeks, which is currently on the table,” said Harris. “This will get the hostages out and get a significant amount of aid in. This would allow us to build something more enduring, to ensure Israel is secure, and to respect the right of the Palestinian people to dignity, freedom, and self determination.”





