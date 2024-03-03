NATIONAL NEWS – Congress approves a short-term extension to avoid a government shutdown

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Congress passed another short-term spending bill extension on Thursday to avoid a government shutdown that was expected Friday. In a 77-13 vote, the bill passed making it the fourth extension.

“I’m happy to say there’ll be no government shutdown Friday with all its harmful effects on Americans,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in a post to social media. “This overcomes MAGA hard-right opposition and gives a formula for completing the appropriations bills in a way that neither shuts down government nor capitulates to extremists.”





