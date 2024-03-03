NATIONAL NEWS – Man sentenced to 25 years to life for killing Kaylin Gillis, who turned into his driveway

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Kevin Monahan, 66, was sentenced to 25 years to life on Friday for fatally shooting Kaylin Gillis last April when the car she was riding in mistakenly drove into his driveway. Gillis was sitting in the passenger seat when Monahan shot her in the neck.

“You murdered Kaylin Gillis. You shot at a car full of people and you didn’t care what would happen and you repeatedly lied about it,” said Judge Adam Michelini. “You deserve to spend the maximum time in prison allowable under the law.”





