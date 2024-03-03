MARYLAND NEWS – Maryland State House experienced lockdown after a threatening call

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Maryland State House was locked down on Thursday evening after a threatening call alerted authorities. The Maryland Department of Governmental Services reportedly received the call around 5 p.m., according to Annapolis Police spokesman Bernie Bennett. Police officers and police dogs searched the grounds and found no threat nor has a suspect been identified, according to Bennett.

“Our family is grateful for the members of the Maryland Capitol Police, Maryland State Police, Annapolis Police Department, and the Anne Arundel County Police Department who secured the State House Grounds and kept us safe today,” said Gov. Wes Moore in a post to social media. “These brave men and women aren’t just Maryland’s finest – they’re Maryland’s promise. They define what it means to be a Marylander.”





