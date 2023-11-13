VIRGINIA NEWS – Department of Justice busts a Virginia brothel network

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Department of Justice busted a high-end brothel network that operated out of Virginia and Massachusetts. James Lee, Han Lee, and Junmyung Lee were all arrested in connection to operating the brothel and charged with conspiracy to coerce and entice to travel to engage in illegal sexual activity.

The brothel allegedly flew in sex workers from across the country and placed them in luxury apartments. The Virginia apartments used were Tyson’s Hanover Tysons and Fairfax’s Avalon Mosaic. According to the Department of Justice, some of the clients included politicians, lawyers, military officers, doctors, high-tech and pharmaceutical executives, professors, scientists, accountants, and government contractors that possess security clearances.