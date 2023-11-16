VIRGINIA NEWS – Bob Anderson elected as Loudoun County Commonwealth Attorney

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Bob Anderson defeated incumbent Buta Biberja for Loudoun County Commonwealth Attorney. The race was close with Anderson garnering 68,068 votes against Biberja’s 67,768 votes. Biberja was Loudoun County’s first female Commonwealth attorney.

“The voters of Loudoun County have spoken loud and clear: It is time for a new Commonwealth’s Attorney who will focus on putting violent criminals behind bars, not on failed woke agendas,” said Anderson on social media. “I will immediately begin transitioning the office to restore common sense policies and get back to keeping our community safe. It’s time to get to work.”





