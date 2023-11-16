NATIONAL NEWS – Rep. Kevin McCarthy accused of elbowing fellow lawmaker

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-TN, accused the former speaker of the House Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-CA, of elbowing him in the kidneys. Burchett claims that McCarthy elbowed him Tuesday morning as he spoke to a reporter, “I got elbowed in the back and it kind of caught me off guard because it was a clean shot to the kidneys. And I turned back (and) there, there was Kevin, and for a minute I was kind of, what the heck just happened and then chased after him of course.”

Burchett was one of the eight Republicans who voted to oust McCarthy from the speakership. McCarthy denies elbowing Burchett, “I didn’t shove or elbow him. It’s a tight hallway.”





