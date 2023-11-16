POLITICS – Sen. Markwayne Mullin challenges Teamsters leader to fight

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-OK, challenged Sean O’Brien, the president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, to fight during a congressional hearing yesterday. Mullin read aloud tweets that O’Brien had made about him in the past and addressed them by saying, “This is a time, this is a place. If you want to run your mouth, we can be two consenting adults. We can finish it here.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT, was the chairman of the hearing and stopped the escalation, but the pair continued to trade shots at one another for the remainder of the panel. “We were there to be talking about, and did talk about, the crisis facing working families in this country, the growing gap between the very rich, and everybody else and the role that unions are playing in improving the standard of living of the American people,” Sanders said. “We’re not there to talk about cage fighting.”





