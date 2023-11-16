NATIONAL NEWS – House approves stopgap bill to avoid government shutdown

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The House has passed a new stopgap bill to avoid a government shutdown scheduled on Friday. The 336-95 vote will head to the Senate who are expected to approve and send it the President Biden before Friday night.

The temporary bill will fund the transportation, agriculture, veteran affairs, and urban development departments until Jan. 19 and the defense department and remanding government offices through Feb. 2. “This two-step continuing resolution is a necessary bill to place House Republicans in the best position to fight for conservative victories,” said House Speaker Mike Johnson on social media. “The bill will stop the absurd holiday-season omnibus tradition of massive, loaded up spending bills introduced right before the Christmas recess.”





