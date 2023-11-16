MARYLAND NEWS – Student brought gun to Bowie High School, police presence increased

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

There will be an increased police presence at Bowie High School in Prince George’s County starting Wednesday after a student brought a loaded handgun onto school property on Tuesday. There were no students or staff harmed and the student was immediately searched after they entered the building through a back door. The student is in custody at Cheltenham Youth Detention Center.

“The safety of our students is our top priority,” said Principal Joseph Kautzer. “Please assist in our efforts to maintain a safe learning environment by discussing with your child acceptable behaviors that support a positive school climate.”





