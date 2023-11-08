Trending
VIRGINIA NEWS – Blue wave: Virginia Democrats sweep state’s General Assembly

By on Featured, Features, Politics, Virginia News

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Following Tuesday night’s election, Virginia Democrats will control the state legislature. Democrats received enough votes to maintain their control of the Senate, and they also secured a slim majority of 51 seats and flipped the House. This is a loss for Gov. Glenn Youngkin and his fellow Republicans, who hoped to sweep the election. 

“I am humbled to have been chosen to represent HD-97 in the House of Delegates,” shared elect Michael Feggans. “Tonight the voters sent a message: that women have the right to reproductive care, that fully funded schools are a must, and that common sense gun safety is an absolute necessity.”



