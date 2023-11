Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

After more than 50 years of living at the Smithsonian National Zoo, the Giant Panda Program is ending. Three giant pandas, Tian Tian, Mei Xiang, and their youngest cub, Xiao Qi Ji are returning to China on Wednesday.

An exchange agreement to support diplomatic relations began in 1972 under President Nixon. The current agreement was not set to expire until Dec. 7, however negotiations to extend the agreement were not secured.