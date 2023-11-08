WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Confirmed: Pamela Smith becomes the first black woman police chief in the District

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The District’s Acting Police Chief Pamela Smith, was unanimously confirmed by the D.C. Council on Tuesday to permanently lead the city’s police department. Smith has been the acting police chief since July 17.

Smith is the first black woman to hold this position and only the second woman to lead the D.C. police force in history. “We have work to do, and I am proud to have Chief Smith at the helm of MPD as we continue engaging and working with community stakeholders and our partners on the Council and in the criminal justice system,” said Mayor Bowser in a statement.





