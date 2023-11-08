NATIONAL NEWS – House vote to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib over Israel criticism

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The House voted 234-188, including 22 Democrats, on Tuesday to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-MI for her criticism of Israel. She becomes only the 26th House lawmaker to be censured in history. Congress members claim that Tlaib’s critiques of the Israeli government are antisemitic. “Rashida Tlaib has the right to spew antisemitic vitriol and even call for the destruction of the Jewish State,” said Rep. Rich McCormick, R-GA, on social media.

Tlaib is the only Palestinian-American member of Congress. “I will not be bullied, I will not be dehumanized, and I will not be silenced,” said Tlaib on social media. “It is important to separate people and government. The idea that criticizing the government of Israel is antisemitic sets a very dangerous precedent. And it’s been used to silence diverse voices speaking up for human rights across our nation.”