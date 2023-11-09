NATIONAL NEWS – Actors strike over after Hollywood studios agree to deal

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Hollywood actors and major studios have reached a tentative agreement to end the almost fourth month-long strike. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, representing the studios, and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, representing the actors, reached the historic deal together after negotiations.

“In a contract valued at over one billion dollars, we have achieved a deal of extraordinary scope that includes “above-pattern” minimum compensation increases, unprecedented provisions for consent and compensation that will protect members from the threat of AI, and for the first time establishes a streaming participation bonus,” shared the actors union in a statement.





