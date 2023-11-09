Trending
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
VIRGINIA NEWS – Nadarius Clark elected to Virginia’s District 84 seat

By on Featured, Features, Politics

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Democrat Nadarius Clark defeated Republican Michael Dillender Tuesday night to represent Virginia’s District 84. Clark previously held the seat for District 79 when he made history as the first African American to serve the district. 

It’s official I am now Delegate Nadarius Clark and I am ready to represent my constituents of Portsmouth, Norfolk, and Chesapeake,” said Clark on social media. “The time is now that we fight for progressive values that moves Virginia forward! Stay tuned!”

