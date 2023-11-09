MARYLAND NEWS – Council member Monique Ashton elected as Rockville mayor

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

First-term council member Monique Ashton was elected as the new mayor of Rockville, Maryland. She defeated fourth-term council member Mark Pierzchala for the position. She makes history as Rockville’s first mayor of color.

“As Rockville mayor, my priorities will be to support strong neighborhoods and schools, promote smart economic growth, advance our environment and public safety, and provide services that encourage inclusive engagement of our residents,” a statement from Ashton’s campaign website reads.