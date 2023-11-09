MARYLAND NEWS – Keith Sydnor makes history, elected as first black mayor of Laurel

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Keith Sydnor has been elected mayor of Laurel, Maryland making him the first Black mayor in the city’s history. “I’m just looking forward to working with new Council and just moving the City forward like we promised to do,” Sydnor said in a statement. He has served as a council member for Laurel’s Ward 2 since 2017.

“I think Keith is going to do a great job for the city,” current Mayor Craig Moe said in praise of Sydnor. “He’s worked very hard for the city over the years. He’s got great vision. He’s disciplined. He has high integrity and he’s ready to work with the community.”





