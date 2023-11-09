NATIONAL NEWS – Cherelle Parker is elected first female mayor of Philadelphia

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Democrat Cherelle Parker has been elected as the 100th mayor of Philadelphia making her the first woman to hold this position. Parker served for 10 years as a state representative for Northwest Philadelphia before she was elected into the city council, a position she held until she launched her mayoral campaign.

“Your votes have spoken, and I am deeply grateful for the trust you’ve placed in me,” Parker posted on social media. “This victory belongs to every single member of this coalition, every person who believed in me, and our united vision for a safer, cleaner, greener future.”





